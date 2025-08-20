Former Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams notes his college career improved since transferring to Colorado in April. The former five-star recruit struggled to make a major impact in two seasons with the Seminoles, totaling 21 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Williams topped 50 yards receiving in a game just once in a loss to Clemson last October.

After two stalled seasons in Tallahassee, Williams said the environment in Boulder is giving him a chance to actually develop.

"More development," Williams said, via DNVR Buffs. "More, more, more development. Coming here, you're just around so many guys that have been there. There were guys that have been there at Florida State, but here it's just on another level. You got three Gold Jackets, you got NFL guys that come in, Hall of Famers that even come in still that support us and help us be great and succeed."

Following a disastrous 2-10 season with the Seminoles, Williams made the move to a program he hopes will push him further. Working with Pro Football Hall of Famers like Deion Sanders, Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk, he intends to make up for lost time and accelerate his development -- a pointed contrast to his experience in Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Williams enters the 2025 season at Colorado as a likely reserve wide receiver, competing for snaps behind starters Dre'lon Miller and Omarion Miller, along with fellow transfer Sincere Brown from South Florida.

Colorado opens its season against Georgia Tech on Friday, Aug. 29, giving Williams an early chance to show his progress. The wide receiver's production could depend on the quarterback battle, with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis competing for the starting role. Quarterback competition could affect Williams' targets, but Colorado's rotation-heavy approach should give him early opportunities.

Williams' comments about Colorado's focus on development carry added weight given Florida State's offseason shakeup. Coach Mike Norvell overhauled both the offensive and defensive staffs, bringing in Gus Malzahn and Tony White as coordinators and adding new position coaches, including at wide receiver. The flurry of changes reflects the Seminoles' acknowledgment that the program needed a fresh start after a stagnant 2024, reinforcing Williams' point that his growth stalled under the previous staff.

Williams rated as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports. He ranked as the No. 32 wide receiver and No. 165 overall prospect nationally in the recent portal cycle.