Auburn coach Hugh Freeze says he is feeling energized and optimistic as fall camp kicks off ahead of the 2025 season, both about his team and his health. The university revealed in February that Freeze, 55, had recently been diagnosed with an early stage of prostate cancer. Speaking Wednesday, he said he isn't focusing on his heath as practices begin.

"I feel as good for this camp as I probably have in years," Freeze said, per al.com. "I don't think anything about the health right now -- whether that's right, wrong or indifferent. I talk to docs -- I had three of them text me yesterday. They're awesome. I've got a great team around me, but I just don't have any -- I mean, I don't feel sick."

At the time of the announcement, Auburn said Freeze's doctors were confident the cancer was "very treatable and curable" and noted that he hoped to use his diagnosis to encourage others to prioritize regular health screenings.

"My wife's got me taking all kinds of natural things that supposedly may cure prostate cancer," Freeze said. "We hope it does. We'll recheck it in January and see where things are. But other than an old back, I feel great. Sometimes it gets a little tight. But I had that deal at Liberty where I had the infection get in, and I'm always going to have some arthritis there. But my energy is good. I feel great and excited about camp."

Despite his health challenges, Freeze has certainly stayed active this summer, drawing some criticism for frequent golf outings.

The mention of lingering back issues stems from a serious health incident during Freeze's tenure at Liberty, when a life-threatening staph infection in 2019 left him hospitalized and temporarily unable to walk. He famously coached that season opener from a hospital bed stationed in the press box, communicating with his staff via headset.

Now, years removed from that ordeal and armed with perspective from his most recent health battle, Freeze says he's focused heading into a pivotal third year at Auburn. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2024 -- their fourth consecutive losing season -- and failed to reach bowl eligibility.

Freeze holds an 11-14 overall record at Auburn, including a 5-11 mark in SEC play. With a more experienced roster and increased continuity on staff, pressure is mounting for visible progress in Year 3 as Freeze continues shaping the program in his image.