Restless natives come with the territory at Clemson, according to coach Dabo Swinney, especially when you've enjoyed the heightened success the Tigers have since his arrival. They've fallen on hard times, however, and Saturday's 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC opener could send the No. 12 Tigers (1-2) outside of the polls after another heart-breaking defeat.

For a team he thought had a shot at 16-0 this season, Swinney's Tigers are a second-half comeback against Troy away from being 0-3 and the punchline for overrated teams in September.

"I know the world we live in, I know the world we created at Clemson with high expectations and excellent. I don't have my head in the sand there, I know there will be a ton of negativity," Swinney said after his team's loss. "But we can't do anything about that."

After reaching the College Football Playoff as ACC champions last fall, Swinney gave his team a failing grade in the opening loss to LSU before needing everything they had to beat Troy last week as a heavy favorite.

Clemson dug itself into an early 13-0 hole in Atlanta before taking the lead against the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter. After tying the game with 3:26 to play in the fourth on Adam Randall's 2-yard run, the Tigers' defense let Georgia Tech march 38 yards in 10 plays to set up Aidan Birr's 55-yard heroics as time expired.

Swinney dropped his headset as the kick sailed through the uprights, and that was that.

"We've got two losses that have come down to the last play. It's that simple," Swinney said.

Swinney challenged his quarterback, Cade Klubnik, publicly after struggled against LSU, then tried instilling confidence in the Tigers after getting into survival mode against Troy.

After Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech, Swinney was out of answers.

"I hurt for our fans because they care. It's not the start that we wanted, but we've got to stay together and fight our way out, one play at a time, one game at a time," Swinney said. "We can't do anything about what has happened. ... There's a lot of good, but we've got two heartbreaking losses."

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is now 7-1 with the Yellow Jackets against ranked competition in ACC play. The win over Clemson snapped his program's nine-game skid to the Tigers.

"Georgia Tech is a special place. It's a special place," Key said after students rushed the field. "To see the student body the way they've come out and supported it's now for you know, this being the third year and to be to be behind this team. That's part of what all is wrapped up inside of me right now."