Another top 50 player has found his next home. Tight end Ian Premer, ranked No. 3 in his position, has committed to Notre Dame, with the news coming on Thursday.

The listed 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from Great Bend, Kansas, is ranked No. 43 overall in the Class of 2026, per 247 Sports.

So in choosing Notre Dame over Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and others, Premer will go from Great Bend to South Bend. The commitment moves the Fighting Irish up to the No. 2 class in the country and gives them 22 total commits, with six verbal commitments this week, for the Class of 2026.

Premer's official visit to Notre Dame was on June 20. Premer plays at Great Bend High School in Kansas and his coach Eric Beck says he has a bright future in college ball.

"His spatial awareness, you can't coach it," Beck said. "Obviously, having a 6-6, 230-pound frame that can jump out of a gym is another thing that makes him just a freak."

Last season, Premer finished with 30 receptions for 541 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. He also had 37 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Beck also had positive things to say about his star player off the field.

"He is the best kid anybody's ever been around. He's top of his class academically. He's in our gifted program. He's going to go into business / finance. He could basically pick any career path he wanted to be in, and he'd be successful. He's just next level," Beck said.

Earlier this week, tight end Preston Fryzel also committed to Notre Dame.