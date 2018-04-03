Idaho AD placed on leave, students calling for 'last chance' for coach Paul Petrino

Idaho's athletic director Rob Spear has been placed on administrative leave amidst an investigation into the university's leadership and its handling of a botched sexual assault complaint. The suspension comes after Spear and Vandals football coach Paul Petrino became the subjects of a student legislative body resolution requesting a study of the athletic department's culture.

The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon with the ASUI senate planning a meeting on Wednesday, at which point the group will decide whether to request that Spear be fired or resign.

Idaho AD Rob Spear has been put on administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/KNw3hemUBa — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 3, 2018

"This is a challenging day," a statement from university president Chuck Staben said. "But understanding how we've handled situations in the past and how we can improve is essential. We have a responsibility to provide our students, and our student-athletes, with the best college experience and the most support possible. We are committed to meeting these expectations."

The announcement comes amid controversy at Idaho, which according to the Idaho Statesman, "violated federal Title IX guidelines and university policy in handling complaints of sexual assault and harassment involving a football player in April 2013."

The primary complaint in question comes from Vandals diver Mairin Jameson, who says she was sexually assaulted by then-wide receiver Jahrie Level. Additionally, long-distance runner Maggie Miller made multiple claims to both local police and school athletic department officials that she was harassed by Level. However, Idaho did not take proper, timely measures with its Title IX investigation, nor did it admit such mistakes for nearly five years.

Although Level was removed from the team in the weeks after the accusation of assault, it wasn't his first off-field incident. Prior to the separate claims from Jameson and Miller, a female student was hospitalized with a .36 blood-alcohol content and bruises after drinking with Level in 2012.

"Multiple anonymous written and verbal statements made to ASUI have indicated a marked fear amongst students, staff and faculty of speaking out against Rob Spear and the athletics department in general," the student resolution says.

Although the ASUI does not have the power to fire Spear, it has made multiple suggestions on how to move forward if he is retained. Among them, the ASUI wants "last chance" language added to the contracts for both Spear and Petrino.