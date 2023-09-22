Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: FAU 1-2, Illinois 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The FAU Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, FAU took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 48-14. FAU were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 34-0.

Meanwhile, Illinois' 8-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 30-13 bruising from Penn State on Saturday.

In addition to losing their last games, both FAU and Illinois failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Illinois shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played FAU.

Odds

Illinois is a big 14-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

