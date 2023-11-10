Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Indiana 3-6, Illinois 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Memorial Stadium. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Indiana's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They managed a 20-14 win over Wisconsin.

Nobody from Indiana had a standout game, but they got scores from Brendan Sorsby and Donaven McCulley.

Meanwhile, Illinois dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off Minnesota 27-26.

Illinois can attribute much of their success to Kaden Feagin, who gained 148 total yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah Williams, who picked up 131 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois was down by five with only two minutes and 48 seconds left when they drove 86 yards for the winning score. John Paddock hit Williams from 46 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 3-6 and Illinois to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Indiana came out on top in a nail-biter against Illinois in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, sneaking past 23-20. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Illinois is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 6 years.