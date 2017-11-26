Illinois player gets ejected from game for throwing flag back at official

It's been a long, frustrating season for Illinois. The Illini finished a 2-10 season and on a 10-game losing streak thanks to a 42-7 loss against rival Northwestern on Saturday, and one Illini player let that frustration get to him.

Defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo was ejected from Saturday's game after picking up a flag thrown by an official and throwing it back at him. You can see Odenigbo (No. 94) pick up the flag and toss it back at the ref below.

Maybe he just wanted to get a head start on the offseason.