With the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season quickly approaching, players are reaching decision time over whether they even want to participate. For Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner, the answer is an emphatic "no."

Speaking with the Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune, Bonner said he is opting out of the 2020 season (if there is one) because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Those concerns are not unfounded either as the senior Bonner has asthma, an underlying condition that could be worsened by the coronavirus' effects.

"That was already on my mind prior to returning to campus," Bonner said. "Playing football, I feel we're more at risk with the amount of guys we have. In football you have to touch someone else. You can spread that to family members. That's not what I want. I don't want to not see my family, my sister, my girlfriend."

Illinois previously announced that Bonner, along with offensive lineman Jake Cerny, was sitting out the season due to "personal reasons."

"I've seen some people get sick from it," Bonner added. "I don't want that to happen to me. It's the confirmation that people our age can get sick. (Some) try to make it seem like we're immune."

Bonner said that his decision was supported by Illinois. Along with other conferences, the Big Ten previously announced that it will honor the scholarships for those who do not wish to play the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns. Bonner's wish is to be back in 2021 as a fifth-year senior, though scholarships obligations are on a year-to-year basis.

As a junior in 2019, Bonner was Illinois' third-leading rusher with 225 yards and three touchdowns.