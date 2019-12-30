Illinois vs. California: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Illinois vs. California football game
Who's Playing
California @ Illinois
Current Records: California 7-5; Illinois 6-6
What to Know
The California Golden Bears and the Illinois Fighting Illini have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and California and Illinois will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.
The Golden Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the UCLA Bruins four weeks ago, winning 28-18. California's RB Christopher Brown Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for two TDs and 111 yards on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Illinois ended up a good deal behind the Northwestern Wildcats when they played four weeks ago, losing 29-10. QB Matt Robinson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 108 yards on 17 attempts.
California is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
California's win lifted them to 7-5 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 323 on average. The Fighting Illini have had an even harder time: they are 12th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 319.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 44
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
