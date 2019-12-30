Illinois vs. California live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

California @ Illinois

Current Records: California 7-5; Illinois 6-6

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the California Golden Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Illinois and California will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Fighting Illini now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Illinois lost to the Northwestern Wildcats by a decisive 29-10 margin. QB Matt Robinson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 108 yards on 17 attempts.

Meanwhile, California beat the UCLA Bruins 28-18 four weeks ago. RB Christopher Brown Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for California, rushing for two TDs and 111 yards on 18 carries.

The Fighting Illini are now 6-6 while the Golden Bears sit at 7-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Illini are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 319.4 on average. The Golden Bears have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 323 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.