Illinois vs. California live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Illinois vs. California football game
Who's Playing
California @ Illinois
Current Records: California 7-5; Illinois 6-6
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini and the California Golden Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Illinois and California will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Fighting Illini now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Illinois lost to the Northwestern Wildcats by a decisive 29-10 margin. QB Matt Robinson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 108 yards on 17 attempts.
Meanwhile, California beat the UCLA Bruins 28-18 four weeks ago. RB Christopher Brown Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for California, rushing for two TDs and 111 yards on 18 carries.
The Fighting Illini are now 6-6 while the Golden Bears sit at 7-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Illini are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 319.4 on average. The Golden Bears have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 323 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
WKU vs. WMU, First Responders Bowl pick
The Hilltoppers and Broncos will square off on Monday afternoon in Dallas
-
Texas vs. Utah, Alamo Bowl pick
The Longhorns and Utes will finish off 2019 on New Year's Eve deep in the heart of Texas
-
GSU vs. Wyoming, Arizona Bowl pick
It's been a wild ride for both the Panthers and Cowboys, so naturally their seasons end in...
-
Navy vs. Kansas State, Liberty Bowl pick
Coming off their big Army-Navy Game win, the Midshipmen meet the Wildcats in Memphis
-
Florida St. vs Arizona St. Sun Bowl pick
The Seminoles and Sun Devils square off in the Sun Bowl with Arizona State as a 4.5-point favorite
-
Oklahoma WR Lamb declares for draft
Lamb was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 and saw his season end in the Peach Bowl
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Peach Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Iowa State vs. Notre Dame live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame football game