Chattanooga @ Illinois

Current Records: Chattanooga 3-0; Illinois 2-1

The Illinois Fighting Illini will play host again and welcome the Chattanooga Mocs to Memorial Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Illinois' way against the Virginia Cavaliers two weeks ago as they made off with a 24-3 win. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Illinois' RB Chase Brown was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 146 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

The Fighting Illini's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Virginia's offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 39 yards.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga made easy work of the North Alabama Lions last week and carried off a 41-14 win.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Illinois to 2-1 and the Mocs to 3-0. Both the Fighting Illini and Chattanooga have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 18-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.