The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) head up to Memorial Stadium to take on a Big Ten opponent when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Thursday evening. Chattanooga, a FCS program that plays in the Southern Conference, has looked comfortable in all three victories thus far, including a 41-14 win over North Alabama last week. Meanwhile, Illinois stifled Virginia en route to a 24-3 win in Week 3.

Illinois vs. Chattanooga spread: Illinois -18.5

Illinois vs. Chattanooga over-under: 39.5 points

Illinois vs. Chattanooga money line: Chattanooga +700, Illinois -1000

CHAT: The Mocs are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games in September

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois' offense is built through its ground game and that rushing prowess has been on full display thus far. The Fighting Illini love to barrel their way through opponents, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (224). Junior running back Chase Brown is off to a red-hot start. Brown has a terrific burst and vision to find the open gap.

The Ontario native can also be a weapon out of the backfield with his soft hands. Brown also has breakaway speed to evade defenders. He has recorded 75 carries for 496 yards with two touchdowns this season. Brown has logged 140-plus yards in all three games thus far. In his last outing, he had 20 carries for 146 yards with a 7.3 yards per carry average.

Why Chattanooga can cover

Chattanooga's offense is able to establish a formidable rushing attack behind a ferocious offensive line. The Mocs look to win the battle in the trenches and control the time of possession. Through three games, they are averaging 185 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Ailym Ford is the workhorse for the Mocs.

Ford is quick and shifty, allowing him to glide through the open hole. The South Carolina native also makes plays in the passing game with his smooth route running and secure hands. He leads the team with 59 carries for 325 yards with four touchdowns. Ford has also reeled in five receptions for 109 yards with two more scores.

