A Big Ten battle features the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) going on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night. Both squads are looking to make a statement against a conference foe and secure a win. During the 2021 campaign, these units finished below .500. Illinois logged a 5-7 record. Meanwhile, Indiana struggled mightly and went 2-10.

Kickoff from the Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers at -1.5 in the Illinois vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points is 46. Before making any Indiana vs. Illinois picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Illinois vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -1.5

Illinois vs. Indiana over/under: 46 points

Illinois vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -135, Fighting Illini +115

ILL: Fighting Illini is 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

IU: Over is 4-1 in Hoosiers' last five games in September

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is a run-first offense that features multiple ball carries. This unit looks to bully opposing defenses on the line and create a consistent rushing attack. During the 2021 campaign, this group averaged 173.6 rushing yards per game. Illinois came into the 2022 season with the ability to gash defenses on the ground and that was displayed last week.

In Week 0, the Fighting Illini topped Wyoming 38-6. The Illini rushed for 279 yards along with three scores. They were led by junior running back Chase Brown, who recorded 19 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has quick feet with terrific vision to find the hole and burst through it. He did exactly that last week and averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are looking to have a better campaign after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Indiana struggled in conference play, going 0-9 against Big Ten foes. The Hoosiers also had their fits on offense. Indiana hired Walt Bell to kick-start this sluggish offense after only averaging 17.3 points per game.

Bell will look to get their ground attack going early. Transfer running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson form a solid duo in the backfield. Shivers is an explosive ball carrier who glides to the second level. Henderson hopes to secure a larger role to showcase his physical play. The New Jersey native can evade defenders due to his agility and speed.

