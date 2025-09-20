The ninth-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini battle the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday night. Illinois is coming off a 38-0 win over Western Michigan, while Indiana crushed Indiana State 73-0 in Week 3. The Fighting Illini (3-0), who finished in a tie with Iowa for fifth in the Big Ten at 6-3 and were 10-3 overall last season, are 3-2 on the road over the past two years. The Hoosiers (3-0), who tied with Penn State for second in the conference at 8-1 and were 11-2 overall, are 11-0 at home since the start of 2024.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 46-25-3, including a 48-45 win in their last meeting in 2023. The Hoosiers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Indiana vs. Illinois picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Indiana. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Indiana spread Indiana -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois vs. Indiana over/under 52.5 points Illinois vs. Indiana money line Indiana -257, Illinois +207 Illinois vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. Indiana streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Indiana can cover

Junior transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza is off to a fast start to his Hoosiers career. The former California signal caller has completed 55 of 76 passes (72.4%) for 708 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception. He has also rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a pair of scores. In three collegiate seasons, Mendoza has completed 67.1% of his passes for 5,420 yards and 39 touchdowns with 16 interceptions and a 145.4 rating. In last week's win over Indiana State, he completed 19 of 20 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is among Indiana's top receivers. In the win over Indiana State, he caught 10 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He has 13 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season. For his career, Cooper has 59 receptions for 1,160 yards (19.7 average) and 13 touchdowns.

Why Illinois can cover

Redshirt senior Luke Altmyer is in his third season with the Fighting Illini after spending two years at Mississippi. In three games this year, he has completed 56 of 78 passes (71.8%) for 709 yards and eight touchdowns. In a 45-19 win over Duke on Sept. 6, he completed 22 of 31 passes (71%) for 296 yards and three touchdowns. In parts of five collegiate seasons, he has completed 470 of 749 passes (62.8%) for 5,626 yards and 46 touchdowns with 19 interceptions.

Senior wide receiver Hank Beatty has been Altmyer's go-to guy in the passing attack. He leads the Fighting Illini with 19 receptions for 289 yards (15.2 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Duke, he caught eight passes for 128 yards, including a long of 36, and had one carry for a 25-yard touchdown. In four seasons at Illinois, he has 54 receptions for 673 yards (12.5 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make Illinois vs. Indiana picks

