Who's Playing

No. 19 Iowa @ Illinois

Current Records: Iowa 4-2; Illinois 2-3

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 0-5 against the Iowa Hawkeyes since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Fighting Illini's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Illinois didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road two weeks ago as they won 41-23. Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Chase Brown led the charge as he rushed for two TDs and 110 yards on 26 carries.

Illinois' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at the half for the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers last Friday, but Iowa stepped up in the second half for a 26-20 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa, but they got scores from WR Tyrone Tracy Jr. and RB Mekhi Sargent.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Keith Duncan delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Fighting Illini have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Illinois is now 2-3 while Iowa sits at 4-2. Illinois is 1-0 after wins this year, the Hawkeyes 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.