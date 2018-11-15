Illinois vs. Iowa: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Illinois 4-6; Iowa 6-4
What to Know
Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.6 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Illinois will be looking to avenge the 16-45 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
After a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, Illinois were humbled last week. They took a hard 35-54 fall against Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Iowa were averaging 30.44 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Northwestern. Iowa didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 10-14 to Northwestern. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that Iowa had been favored by 11 points coming into the match.
Illinois suffered a grim 16-45 defeat to Iowa the last time the two teams met. Maybe Illinois will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 45 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 16
- 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 0 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 28
- 2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 29 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas vs. Iowa State odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and Iowa State football
-
Six Pack of picks: ND's time to shine
Trust The Process once again as we take you into the penultimate week of the regular seaso...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. New Mexico odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Memphis vs. SMU odds, picks, best bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Memphis football
-
Jedd Fisch meets with Kansas about job
Fisch is the third known coach to speak with Kansas about its football opening