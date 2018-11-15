Illinois vs. Iowa: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)

Current records: Illinois 4-6; Iowa 6-4

What to Know

Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.6 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Illinois will be looking to avenge the 16-45 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

After a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, Illinois were humbled last week. They took a hard 35-54 fall against Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Iowa were averaging 30.44 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Northwestern. Iowa didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 10-14 to Northwestern. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that Iowa had been favored by 11 points coming into the match.

Illinois suffered a grim 16-45 defeat to Iowa the last time the two teams met. Maybe Illinois will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois

Memorial Stadium, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.