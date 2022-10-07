The Illinois Fighting Illini will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Illinois has been dominant in all three of those victories, including a 34-10 win at Wisconsin last week. Iowa's two-game winning streak was snapped in a 27-14 loss to then-No. 4 Michigan its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 35.5.

Illinois vs. Iowa spread: Illinois -3.5

Illinois vs. Iowa over/under: 36 points

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has bounced back from its loss at Indiana with an impressive three-game winning streak. The Fighting Illini are coming off their best showing of the season, blowing out Wisconsin on the road as 6.5-point underdogs. They have not allowed more than 23 points in a game this year, and Iowa's offense has been among the worst in the country.

Junior running back Chase Brown has been the Illini's star this season, rushing for 733 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito has 1,121 passing yards and nine touchdowns, completing 69.9% of his attempts. They have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, including four of their last five home games.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa's offense scored just 10 combined points in its first two games of the season against South Dakota State and Iowa State, but the Hawkeyes have turned things around since then. They scored 27 points in consecutive wins against Nevada and Rutgers, covering the spread in both victories. Iowa scored 14 fourth-quarter points against No. 4 Michigan last week, giving them some momentum coming into this game.

Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson and sophomore running back Leshon Williams have both gone over 200 rushing yards this season, which allows Iowa to control the tempo of its games. Illinois is in a letdown spot after one of its most impressive performances in recent years in its upset over Wisconsin. Iowa has won eight straight games in this series, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings.

