Illinois vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. No. 16 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Illinois 2-3-0; Michigan 4-1-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Illinois and Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Fighting Illini found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-17 punch to the gut against Minnesota last week. QB Matt Robinson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 125 yards on 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, Michigan fell to Iowa 14-13 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Michigan came out on top against Iowa by a score of 10-3. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan.

The Fighting Illini are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

The Fighting Illini suffered a grim 41-8 defeat to the Wolverines when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe the Fighting Illini will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.