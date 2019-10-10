Illinois vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. No. 16 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Illinois 2-3-0; Michigan 4-1-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Illinois and Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Fighting Illini found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-17 punch to the gut against Minnesota last week. QB Matt Robinson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 125 yards on 29 attempts.
Meanwhile, Michigan fell to Iowa 14-13 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Michigan came out on top against Iowa by a score of 10-3. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan.
The Fighting Illini are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
The Fighting Illini suffered a grim 41-8 defeat to the Wolverines when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe the Fighting Illini will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Michigan 41 vs. Illinois 8
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game