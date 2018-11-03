Illinois vs. Minnesota: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Minnesota will challenge Illinois on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Minnesota doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Minnesota's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Indiana last Friday 38-31. Tanner Morgan, who passed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.

Meanwhile, Illinois has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Maryland making it three winless games in a row. Illinois ended up on the wrong side of a painful 63-33 walloping at Maryland's hands. Illinois was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 4-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. With four turnovers, Minnesota had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Illinois exploit that vulnerability.

