Illinois vs. Minnesota odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Illinois and Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 4-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Illinois is 2-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Minnesota is 1-2-1 against the spread; Illinois is 2-2. After opening the season with wins over Akron and UConn, the Fighting Illini have lost two heartbreakers in a row to Eastern Michigan and Nebraska by a combined seven points. Meanwhile, Minnesota is off to a 4-0 start where it's won all of its games by seven or less. The Golden Gophers are favored by 14 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 57. Before you make any Illinois vs. Minnesota picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Minnesota vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Last week, the Golden Gophers had a touchdown to spare in a 38-31 victory over Purdue. QB Tanner Morgan and WR Rashod Bateman were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns and the latter caught six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Morgan hit on 21-of-22 pass attempts in that one and he has to feel confident in his receiving corp with Tyler Johnson, Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell all stepping up at times hit season.

As for Illinois, there was early excitement for the Fighting Illini after they claimed the game's first points, but it was Nebraska who ended up claiming the victory in their last outing. The Fighting Illini were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 42-38 to Nebraska. The losing side was boosted by RB Reggie Corbin, who rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Corbin put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD run in the first quarter. However, it's been stopping the run that's been key for Illinois. The Fighting Illini allowed just 1.1 yards per carry in their two wins compared to 5.1 yards per carry in their losses.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.