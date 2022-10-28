The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. Illinois has won four of those five games by double digits, including a 26-14 win against Minnesota in its last game. Meanwhile, Nebraska is hoping to bounce back following a 43-37 loss at Purdue last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Illinois vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Nebraska vs. Illinois spread: Nebraska +7.5

Nebraska vs. Illinois over/under: 50.5 points

Nebraska vs. Illinois money line: Nebraska +235, Illinois -292

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has looked much better since firing head coach Scott Frost following a loss to Georgia Southern last month. The Cornhuskers picked up wins over Indiana and Rutgers, along with covering the 14-point spread in a 43-37 loss at Purdue in their last game. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns, tallying two touchdowns in each of his last three outings.

Junior running back Anthony Grant has rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Illinois has only been on the road two times this season, with one of those games resulting in a loss at Indiana. Nebraska has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams, including four of the last five at home.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has been on a roll since suffering its lone loss at Indiana in early September. The Fighting Illini have won five of their last six games by double digits, scoring at least 24 points in all five of those wins. They have their longest winning streak since 2010-11, and they are ranked as high as they were during that season.

The Illini are an outstanding defensive team, leading the country in scoring defense and total defense, along with ranking second in rushing defense. Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito is facing a Nebraska defense that ranks last in the Big Ten in pass defense, so he should be in line for a big day. Junior running back Chase Brown leads the country with 1,059 rushing yards, giving Illinois a balanced, explosive attack.

