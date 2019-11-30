Illinois vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Illinois 6-5; Northwestern 2-8
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Northwestern might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Wildcats received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-22 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Andrew Marty, who rushed for 52 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Illinois came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 19-10. No one had a big game offensively for Illinois, but they got one touchdown from QB Brandon Peters.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only five on the season. The Fighting Illini have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 333.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Fighting Illini as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 16
- Nov 25, 2017 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 7
- Nov 26, 2016 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 21
- Nov 28, 2015 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 14
