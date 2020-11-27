Who's Playing

No. 3 Ohio State @ Illinois

Current Records: Ohio State 4-0; Illinois 2-3

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. OSU and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45.25 points per game.

OSU netted a 42-35 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. OSU's RB Master Teague III was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 169 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Illinois strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 41-23. Illinois got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was RB Chase Brown out in front rushing for two TDs and 110 yards on 26 carries.

The Fighting Illini's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

OSU is now a perfect 4-0 while Illinois sits at 2-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: OSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 291 on average. Illinois has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 159.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 28-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Ohio State have won both of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.