Illinois vs. Penn St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Illinois vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)
Current records: Illinois 2-1; Penn St. 3-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn St. They will challenge Illinois on the road at 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Illinois will need to watch out since Penn St. has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Penn St. ran circles around Kent St. last Saturday. Penn St. put a hurting on Kent St. to the tune of 63-10. Trace McSorley, who punched in 3 rushing TDs and accumulated 229 passing yards, was a major factor in Penn St.'s success.
Meanwhile, Illinois didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 25-19 to South Florida.
Penn St.'s win lifted them to 3-0 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Illinois's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Penn St. defensive front that amassed 7 sacks against Kent St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Nittany Lions are a big 28 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Last season, Illinois was 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Penn St., they were 8-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Penn State Nittany Lions 39 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 0
