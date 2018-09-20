Illinois vs. Penn St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn St. They will challenge Illinois on the road at 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Illinois will need to watch out since Penn St. has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Penn St. put a hurting on Kent St. to the tune of 63-10. Trace McSorley, who punched in 3 rushing TDs and accumulated 229 passing yards, was a major factor in Penn St.'s success.

Meanwhile, Illinois didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 25-19 to South Florida.

Penn St.'s win lifted them to 3-0 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Illinois's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Penn St. defensive front that amassed 7 sacks against Kent St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.