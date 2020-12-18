A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is 3-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Illinois is 2-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Nittany Lions are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven December games. The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings at Penn State.

Penn State vs. Illinois spread: Penn State -15.5

Penn State vs. Illinois over-under: 52 points

Penn State vs Illinois money line: Penn State -700, Illinois +475

What you need to know about Penn State



The Nittany Lions have won three straight games, including a 39-24 victory over Michigan State last week. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 48 yards and another touchdown against the Spartans. Clifford has passed for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.

Penn State is 8-1 in its last nine home games against Illinois. However, the Nittany Lions are just 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games at home.

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini lost their second straight game against a ranked opponent last week, falling to then-No. 14 Northwestern 28-10. Illinois went ahead and fired Lovie Smith after Saturday's loss. Quarterback Isaiah Williams threw Illinois' lone touchdown pass to wide receiver Brian Hightower.

Illinois' offense enters Saturday's matchup averaging 359.9 yards and 20.0 points per game this season. Illinois' defense, meanwhile, is giving up an average of 451.1 yards and 31.9 points per game.

