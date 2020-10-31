Who's Playing

Purdue @ Illinois

Current Records: Purdue 1-0; Illinois 0-1

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Oct. 31 at Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Boilermakers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Purdue gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They got past the Iowa Hawkeyes with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. Purdue's WR David Bell looked sharp as he caught 13 passes for three TDs and 121 yards. Purdue's victory came on a six-yard TD pass from QB Aidan O'Connell to Bell with only 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Illinois had to start their season on the road last Friday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 45-7 loss at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. Illinois was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Purdue's win lifted them to 1-0 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Boilermakers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Fighting Illini can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Purdue's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won three out of their last five games against Illinois.