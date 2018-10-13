Illinois vs. Purdue: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Nebraska two weeks ago, winning 42-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Purdue.

Meanwhile, Illinois made easy work of Rutgers last Saturday and carried off a 38-17 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Illinois, who in their last game suffered a tough 63-24 loss.

Their wins bumped Illinois to 3-2 and Purdue to 2-3. In their win, Illinois relied heavily on AJ Bush, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. Purdue will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.