Illinois vs. Purdue: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Purdue football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Nebraska two weeks ago, winning 42-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Purdue.
Meanwhile, Illinois made easy work of Rutgers last Saturday and carried off a 38-17 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Illinois, who in their last game suffered a tough 63-24 loss.
Their wins bumped Illinois to 3-2 and Purdue to 2-3. In their win, Illinois relied heavily on AJ Bush, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. Purdue will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 7: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 7 all Saturday long
-
Georgia vs.LSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 13 LSU in the SEC on CBS...
-
Washington vs. Oregon odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Oregon football.
-
Alabama vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide look to remain undefeated while putting up video game-like numbers
-
Mullen, Mason get in shouting match
The Gators and Commodores went after each other late in the first half
-
Ohio State WR has amazing one-handed TD
The touchdown put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota