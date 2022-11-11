The No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini will be looking to respond to their first loss since early September when they face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Illinois had rattled off six consecutive victories prior to its 23-15 loss to Michigan State last week. Purdue is coming off back-to-back losses, including a 24-3 setback against Iowa its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Purdue. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Illinois vs. Purdue:

Illinois vs. Purdue spread: Illinois -6.5

Illinois vs. Purdue over/under: 44.5 points

Illinois vs. Purdue money line: Illinois -260, Purdue +210

Illinois vs. Purdue picks: See picks here

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is coming off its first loss since early September, but it still has control of first place in the Big Ten West heading into this weekend. The Fighting Illini are led by running back Chase Brown, who has gone over 100 rushing yards in a program-record 10 consecutive games. Brown leads the country with 1,344 rushing yards and only needed seven games to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

Purdue is playing its worst football of the season, losing consecutive games to Wisconsin and Iowa. The Boilermakers scored just three points in their blowout loss to the Hawkeyes last week, as Iowa scored 24 points for just the fourth time this season. Purdue has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games, while Illinois has covered in nine of its last 12 games.

Why Purdue can cover

Illinois could be tight coming into this game, as it lost any margin for error with last week's surprising loss to Michigan State. The Illini are one game ahead of four teams that are tied for second, with one of those contenders being the Boilermakers. Purdue has struggled in recent weeks, but it has gone 13-4 in its last 17 games against Illinois, suffering just one loss in the eight games played in Champaign during that stretch.

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,438 yards and 15 touchdowns, while running back Devin Mockobee has 626 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Mockobee has become a critical part of the offense of late, going over 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games. Purdue has won five straight games at Illinois, and it simply needs to avoid getting beat by a touchdown to cover this spread.

How to make Purdue vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.