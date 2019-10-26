Illinois vs. Purdue odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Illinois and Purdue. Here are the results:
Fresh off taking down then-No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 in one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) are set to travel to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Lovie Smith's squad got a 39-yard field goal from James McCourt as time expired in that win over the Badgers and now will look to carry that momentum on the road against Purdue (2-5) in this matchup of Big Ten West teams looking for bowl eligibility. Oddsmakers list the Boilermakers as 9.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds, up two points from the opening line. The over-under for total points, meanwhile, is set at 55.5. Before locking in your own Purdue vs. Illinois picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Purdue had a chance to knock off No. 23 Iowa on the road, but allowed a touchdown with 2:16 to play as the Hawkeyes downed the Boilermakers 26-20. WR David Bell had a career day for Purdue, catching 13 passes for 197 yards and a TD -- a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter. QB Jack Plummer kept Purdue in the game all day, finishing with 327 passing yards and two scores.
The model has also taken into account that Illinois should be full of confidence after its shocking win over the Badgers. The Fighting Illini used a combination of opportunistic passing, strong running and a tough defense to get the win. Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards for the Badgers, but it took him 28 carries to get there -- a 4.7 ypc average that fell well below his season average.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters completed just nine passes, but two of them went for touchdowns. Running backs Reggie Corbin (17-83-1) and Dre Brown (11-70) combined to give Illinois a big day on the ground in the upset. Purdue, meanwhile, could be without both star receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring, doubtful) and quarterback Elijah Sindelar (clavicle, out) in this matchup on Saturday.
So who wins Purdue vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
