Illinois vs. Purdue odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 2-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Illinois is 3-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Both Purdue and Illinois is 4-3 against the spread this season. The Boilermakers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any Illinois vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Purdue had a chance to knock off No. 23 Iowa on the road, but allowed a touchdown with 2:16 to play as the Hawkeyes downed the Boilermakers 26-20. WR David Bell had a career day for Purdue, catching 13 passes for 197 yards and a TD -- a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter. QB Jack Plummer kept Purdue in the game all day, finishing with 327 passing yards and two scores.

Illinois turned in perhaps the upset of the season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23. The Fighting Illini shocked the unbeaten Badgers with a 39-yard James McCourt field goal as time expired -- Illinois' first victory against a ranked team since 2011 and first win against a ranked Big Ten team since 2007 when it knocked off No. 1 Ohio State. RB Reggie Corbin had a strong game against Wisconsin, rushing for 83 yards 17 carries and a touchdown.

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Big Ten opponents, and the total has gone under in five of its last six games against Illinois. The Fighting Illlini are 1-5 in their last six games against the Boilermakers.

So who wins Purdue vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.