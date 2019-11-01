Illinois vs. Rutgers odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Rutgers and Illinois. Here are the results:
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is 4-4 overall and 2-3 at home, while Rutgers is 2-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. Illinois is only so-so against the spread (5-3), but Rutgers has really struggled (2-6). The Scarlet Knights are 0-5 in Big Ten play and haven't won a league game since Nov. 4, 2017. Illinois, on the other hand, has won back-to-back conference games to get to 2-3 and has won three straight games against the spread. The Fighting Illini are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Rutgers vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Illinois vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Fighting Illini strolled past Purdue with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win. In sloppy conditions in West Lafayette, Illinois only threw the ball seven times and wisely leaned on a rushing attack that produced yards in the win. Dre Brown ran for 131 yards in the game. Lovie Smith's defense created two more turnovers in the rain and brought their season total to 19.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Rutgers and Liberty, but Rutgers stepped up in the second half. The Scarlet Knights walked away with a 44-34 victory. Quarterback Johnny Langan had a stellar game for the Scarlet Knights as he picked up 118 yards on the ground on 21 carries and threw two passing touchdowns. The 463 yards of total offense Rutgers produced was the most since its season-opening win over Massachusetts.
So who wins Illinois vs. Rutgers? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Notre Dame vs. VT pick, live stream
The Irish look to rebound from a loss at Michigan
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, expert picks, bets
Emory Hunt has been dialed in during the 2019 college football season.
-
No. 12 Baylor escapes upset bid from WVU
It wasn't the prettiest effort by Baylor, but it made enough plays to escape with a win
-
Ga. Southern shocks No. 20 App State
The Mountaineers fell behind early and couldn't quite catch up against a healthy Georgia Southern...
-
Baylor vs. West Virginia expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Baylor vs. WVU pick, live stream
Baylor looks to keep its surprising undefeated season going on Halloween night
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game