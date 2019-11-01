Illinois vs. Rutgers odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is 4-4 overall and 2-3 at home, while Rutgers is 2-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. Illinois is only so-so against the spread (5-3), but Rutgers has really struggled (2-6). The Scarlet Knights are 0-5 in Big Ten play and haven't won a league game since Nov. 4, 2017. Illinois, on the other hand, has won back-to-back conference games to get to 2-3 and has won three straight games against the spread. The Fighting Illini are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Rutgers vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Fighting Illini strolled past Purdue with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win. In sloppy conditions in West Lafayette, Illinois only threw the ball seven times and wisely leaned on a rushing attack that produced yards in the win. Dre Brown ran for 131 yards in the game. Lovie Smith's defense created two more turnovers in the rain and brought their season total to 19.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Rutgers and Liberty, but Rutgers stepped up in the second half. The Scarlet Knights walked away with a 44-34 victory. Quarterback Johnny Langan had a stellar game for the Scarlet Knights as he picked up 118 yards on the ground on 21 carries and threw two passing touchdowns. The 463 yards of total offense Rutgers produced was the most since its season-opening win over Massachusetts.

