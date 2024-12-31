No. 15 South Carolina faces No. 20 Illinois in the Citrus Bowl in the first all-time meeting between the programs. Illinois is looking for its first bowl win since the 2011 season, while South Carolina seeks its second bowl game win in four seasons under coach Shane Beamer.

The Gamecocks ended the regular season on a hot streak. Since losing to Alabama back in October, South Carolina has won its last six games, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson. South Carolina currently has the longest active win streak of any team from the SEC.

Illinois is on the verge of finishing the season with double-digit wins for the first time since 2001. The Fighting Illini' closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak against Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of South Carolina's matchup against Illinois in the Citrus Bowl.

Where to watch Citrus Bowl live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Illinois vs. South Carolina: Need to know

South Carolina on the verge of a breakthrough: South Carolina can finish the season with 10 wins for just the fifth time in program history. The Gamecocks last won at least 10 games during the 2013 campaign, which capped three consecutive seasons with 11 wins (from 2011-13) under former coach Steve Spurrier. After starting 2-0, South Carolina lost three of its next four games to LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama. The Gamecocks haven't lost since.

Illinois seeks first bowl game win in 13 years: The last time Illinois won a bowl game was the 2011 campaign. The Fighting Illini finished 7-6 but have since gone 0-3 in bowl games. Illinois has only reached the 10-win mark five times in program history -- with the first coming in 1902 and the last coming in 2001. Ending the season with a bowl game win and double-digit wins would be a positive step forward for the program.

Get familiar with the name LaNorris Sellers: The South Carolina star quarterback will be a popular name with next year's Heisman Trophy race. Sellers is a dynamic playmaker capable of using his legs to extend plays. Sellers ran the ball 155 times for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. In South Carolina's most recent win over Clemson, he ran 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Citrus Bowl prediction, picks

Both programs have faced struggles over the years, but they enter this game with lots of momentum and eye even more success. But only one of these teams has Sellers, a star in the making. This game could make him an offseason Heisman favorite heading into the 2025 campaign. South Carolina covers and wins. Pick: South Carolina -9.5

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for 10 outright upsets during college football's bowl and playoff season. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates every matchup 10,000 times.