Who's Playing

Virginia @ Illinois

Current Records: Virginia 1-0; Illinois 1-1

Last Season Records: Illinois 5-7; Virginia 6-6

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

It was close but no cigar for the Fighting Illini as they fell 23-20 to the Indiana Hoosiers last Friday. Despite the loss, Illinois got a solid performance out of RB Chase Brown, who rushed for two TDs and 151 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Virginia strolled past the Richmond Spiders with points to spare last week, taking the contest 34-17. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. QB Brennan Armstrong had a stellar game for the Cavaliers as he passed for two TDs and 246 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 105 yards. Armstrong put himself on the highlight reel with a 64-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Virginia can add another positive mark to their record or if Illinois can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Virginia's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.22

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.