The Illinois Fighting Illini will be looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Indiana when they face the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. Illinois held a 17-16 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Indiana rallied with a late touchdown to steal the victory. Virginia took a 28-10 lead in the first half and cruised to a 34-17 win over Richmond in its season opener.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.

Illinois vs. Virginia spread: Illinois -4.5

Illinois vs. Virginia over/under: 56 points

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois will be happy to return home after a crushing loss at Indiana last week, as it was unable to hang on to its lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Illini got off to a strong start this season, rolling to a 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week 0. They gave the ball away four times and committed eight penalties against the Hoosiers, which were too much to overcome in the end.

Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito is off to a solid start, though, throwing for 426 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. Junior running back Chase Brown has been the star of the offense, rushing 55 times for 350 yards and two scores, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Illinois has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and Virginia has only won two of its last 12 road games.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia will be confident heading into this game after blowing out Illinois in a 42-14 final last year. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong shredded the Fighting Illini for 405 passing yards and five touchdowns, leading an offensive onslaught that tallied 556 total yards. He picked up where he left off in Week 1, accounting for 351 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win over Richmond.

Running back Perris Jones, who began his career as a walk-on, ran for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott picked up his first win with the program and will be eyeing his first victory over an FBS program on Saturday. The Fighting Illini have lost seven consecutive games in the month of September, while Virginia has covered the spread in six of its last seven games in Week 2.

