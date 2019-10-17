Illinois vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. No. 6 Wisconsin (away)

Current Records: Illinois 2-4-0; Wisconsin 6-0-0

What to Know

Illinois lost both of their matches to Wisconsin last season, on scores of 24-10 and 49-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Illinois and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Illini are limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Illinois ended up a good deal behind Michigan when they played on Saturday, losing 42-25. Illinois got a solid performance out of WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, who caught five passes for 102 yards and one TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That receiving effort made it the first game that Imatorbhebhe has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin got themselves on the board against Michigan State, but Michigan State never followed suit. The Badgers claimed a resounding 38 to nothing win over the Spartans. The victory was familiar territory for the Badgers, who now have six in a row.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 6-0 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Illini are 20th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 337.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois, Wisconsin enters the game with 23 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Wisconsin's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 31-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last five years.