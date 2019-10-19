Illinois vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. No. 6 Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Illinois 2-4-0; Wisconsin 6-0-0
What to Know
Wisconsin is 4-0 against Illinois since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Wisconsin and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Badgers are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Badgers got themselves on the board against Michigan State last week, but Michigan State never followed suit. Wisconsin claimed a resounding 38 to nothing victory over Michigan State. WR Kendric Pryor and RB Jonathan Taylor were among the main playmakers for the Badgers as the former rushed for 66 yards and one TD on one carry and the latter rushed for 80 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Pryor put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter. Pryor's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, if Illinois was expecting to get some payback for the 41-8 loss against Michigan the last time they met in October of 2016, then they were left disappointed. The contest between the Fighting Illini and Michigan was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Fighting Illini falling 42-25. Illinois' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 6-0 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Wisconsin can repeat their recent success or if Illinois bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Badgers are a big 31-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 30.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Wisconsin 49 vs. Illinois 20
- Oct 28, 2017 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Illinois 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - Wisconsin 48 vs. Illinois 3
- Oct 24, 2015 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Illinois 13
