A non-conference matchup features the Wyoming Cowboys traveling to Memorial Stadium to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. Illinois finished the 2021 campaign with a 5-7 record. Meanwhile, Wyoming logged a 7-6 record, including a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win.

Kickoff from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Illini at -11 in the Wyoming vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points is 44.

Illinois vs. Wyoming spread: Fighting Illini -11

Illinois vs. Wyoming over/under: 44 points

Illinois vs. Wyoming money line: Fighting Illini -440, Cowboys +340

WYO: Over is 5-1 in Cowboys' last six games overall

ILL: Fighting Illini are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys had one of the top rushing attacks in the Mountain West last season. Wyoming consistently imposed its will on opponents, creating massive holes. The Cowboys finished the 2021 season ranked second in their conference in rushing (211.2) along with 24 rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Titus Swen is looking to take another step in his development.

He will be the lead tailback for this unit. Swen logged a strong 2021 campaign and flashed terrific vision and burst. The Texas native had 132 carries for 785 yards and a team-best seven rushing scores. Swen averaged 60.4 rushing yards per game along with 5.9 yards per carry. He ran for 160-plus yards in two games last season.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is a run-first offense and likes to build its passing attack off that. The Fighting Illini have a few maulers on the offensive line and that was displayed during the 2021 season. They averaged 173.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten. Junior running Chase Brown is the lead back for this offense.

Brown has been a consistent playmaker with superb vision and contact balance. The Ontario native finished the season third in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,005) along with five scores. Brown had four games with 100-plus rushing yards, including two matchups with more than 200 yards. He's been named as one of the five finalists for the Jon Cornish trophy awarded to the top NCAA football player from Canada.

