For years, Illinois football has carried a sense of foreboding. The program has consistently struggled to sustain success in the modern era, and every time it seemed the Illini were on the verge of arriving, the door slammed shut.

Illinois hasn't started and finished a season ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1990. But after winning 10 games last year and starting 2025 at 3-0, the Illini climbed into the top 10. Then came the moment fans feared most: a crushing 63-10 loss to Indiana.

With No. 21 USC in town for homecoming -- along with Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" and all the hoopla around it -- Champaign buzzed with nervous tension all week. Would Illinois follow a blowout with another loss in the spotlight?

Nope. Under Bret Bielema, this Illinois team looks different. The Illini picked themselves up off the mat and edged USC 34-32.

Even in this game, the dark clouds gathered. The Illini fumbled twice at the goal line and watched a two-touchdown lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. With a chance to go up two scores to put the game on ice, Ca'Lil Valentine had the ball punched from his arms near the end zone, and tight end Tanner Arkin couldn't wrap his arms around the loose ball. It ended up in the grasp of the Trojans' defense, and USC responded with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to take a 32-31 lead with 1:55 left.

Perhaps past Illini teams would've crumbled, but this is a veteran team that's been in plenty of these situations in recent years. Luke Altmyer did what he's done multiple times already in his Illini uniform: he calmly led the team on a drive to get within field goal range, relying on a heavy dose of running back Kaden Feagin to keep the chains moving.

USC could not get the stop it needed, which led to a 41-yard field goal from David Olano to give Illinois the win and lift the dark clouds from overhead.

USC not getting a stop late was nothing new. There was not much defense involved at any point in this game for either team. Illinois finished with 502 yards of offense to USC's 490. The punters largely had the afternoon off, as each team punted only once. There were twice as many turnovers, and the two defenses combined for only six tackles for a loss.

Illinois' Luke Altmyer completed 20 of his 26 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 28 yards and a score and even catching a touchdown. USC's Jayden Maiava threw for 364 yards, finding Makai Lemon repeatedly (11 receptions, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns). Illinois running back Kaden Feagin rushed for only 60 yards on 14 carries, but his 64-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was the biggest play of the game.

The win gives Illinois its fifth win over a team ranked in the AP Poll since the start of last season. In the 16 seasons prior (2008 to 2023), the Illini had won only three games against ranked teams while losing 40.

Perhaps it's time to stop expecting the worst in Champaign.