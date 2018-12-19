Impact of college football's Early Signing Period and why the 2019 class is vital for Ohio State and Miami

Wednesday is the early National Signing Day, which means high school football players across the country are committing to schools before their next date in February. For some schools, that means it's their first step toward staying on top. For others, it's the beginning of the grind to get there.

One of the schools that finds itself in an interesting position is Ohio State. With Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer, he has the challenge of keeping a Big Ten champion near the top of this class while showing that he's ready to take the job full-time. Miami, meanwhile, suffered a huge dropoff this year after an extremely successful 2017 season. For both of these prestigious schools, early signing day could have a ripple effect into next season.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the impact of the Early Signing Period and what it could mean for bigger schools. They also discuss how Day can keep up Ohio State's momentum and they talk about how Miami was supposed to be "back" but hasn't played like it.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn