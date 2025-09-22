A number of hot streaks are on the line for Ryan Day and top-ranked Ohio State in Saturday's showdown at Washington, one of Week 5's top showdowns across the top 25. The Huskies lead the Big Ten and rank No. 2 in nationally in scoring offense (55.7 points per game) behind a sizzling start from quarterback Demond Williams, who has thrown for 778 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, and running back Jonah Coleman.

Entering the Big Ten opener for both teams, Day is a perfect 48-0 against league opponents not named Michigan or Oregon during his tenure with the Buckeyes but that unblemished mark does not include any matchups with Washington.

Another unbeaten mark for Ohio State under Day is the Buckeyes' production after a bye week. They've smothered six opponents by an average 34.8 points per game since 2019 with extra time to game plan and rest before kickoff.

Ryan Day after bye weeks at Ohio State

Date of game Opponent Score Nov. 9, 2019 Maryland W, 73-14 Oct. 23, 2021 at Indiana W, 54-7 Oct. 22, 2022 Iowa W, 54-10 Oct. 7, 2023 Maryland W, 37-17 Sept. 21, 2024 Marshall W, 49-14 Oct. 26, 2024 Nebraska W, 21-17

In short, Day's been dominant with extended time to prepare as leader of the Buckeyes. On a wider scale, if you include season openers and playoff games with more than a week to prepare for an opponent, Day's 18-4 overall.

Those losses came to Clemson in 2019 (playoff semifinal), Alabama in 2020 (playoff national championship), Georgia in 2022 (playoff semifinal) and Missouri in 2023 (Cotton Bowl). Entering the weekend's matchup with Washington dating back to last season's opener, Ohio State has won five straight when given at least eight days of extended preparation.

Ripe with upset potential

As of Monday, Ohio State is an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Huskies, a sign oddsmakers are expecting a competitive tussle. Williams has looked under control with precision through his first three starts of 2025 in his second season under Washington coach Jedd Fisch, an offensive guru of sorts after leading Arizona and quarterback Noah Fifita to new highs two years ago.

"He's lightning in a bottle. He's like Kyler Murray," Day said of Williams during last week's availability, via Bucknuts. "He's a very good player. He's got a strong arm. He's quick, he's fast, and a really good football player. We're gonna have to have a really good plan for him."

Washington has looked the part in the ground game, too. Coleman leads the Big Ten with nine rushing touchdowns and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

During Fisch's first season last fall, the Huskies went 1-3 against nationally-ranked competition, the lone win coming against Michigan. Ohio State leads the all-time series with Washington, 9-3, and has won the last four meetings dating back to 1995.

Day was an assistant on Urban Meyer's staff as offensive coordinator the last time these two teams met in the Rose Bowl to cap the 2018 season. Ohio State won that game, 28-23, behind three touchdown passes from the late Dwayne Haskins.