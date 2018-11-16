In Lexington, you can see Kentucky's first school president, grab brunch and a drink

Kentucky is one of the SEC's most surprising teams this season. Despite always being known as a basketball school, the Wildcats are second in the SEC East with a 5-3 record. After losing to Georgia two weeks ago, there's been an aura of hope around Lexington that hasn't surrounded the football team in some time.

When you're in Lexington, one of the first things you should do is look for a bit of luck. Visit the statue of President Patterson -- Kentucky's first president -- and rub his right foot for good luck. Use it wisely. You don't want to fail your exam because you put your luck on the football game.

After that, you can go to the Lexington Diner to grab breakfast -- or brunch. There's ghost jack cheese if you want a little heat, and all of the southern staples: biscuits and gravy, grilled cheese, Kentucky Bourbon Burgers, it doesn't matter. Everything is made from scratch, and everything is amazing.

Finally, to catch the game, you can step your way over to Two Keys Tavern. Two Keys has the gameday atmosphere you seek on Saturdays, and there are enough drinks to go around. It's been open for over 60 years, and for good reason. But get there early if you want to catch the game.