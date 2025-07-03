Incoming Division II Newberry College football freshman Mycheal Edwards-Wallace has been identified as one of two people killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingstree, South Carolina. Edwards-Wallace was 18 years old and a recent graduate of Kingstree High School.

"Our hearts go out to his family," Newberry coach Todd Knight said in a statement. "It's such a tragedy for a talented young man to be struck down at a young age. He was a good student and a great young man with a terrific personality and a bright future. We were really excited to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our Newberry family."

Edwards-Wallace played both offensive and defensive line at Kingstree and earned several honors. He was named a South Carolina Football Coaches Association Class AA All-State selection and an all-area and all-region pick during his senior year. Edwards-Wallace also participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the nation's oldest high school all-star game showcasing the top players from North Carolina and South Carolina. He was honored as Kingstree High School's Male Athlete of the Year.

Around 8:16 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an apartment complex following reports of a shooting, according to Kingstree Police Chief Kimberly Marlowe. When officers arrived, they found four people injured, with one victim pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency medical responders took the other three victims to a nearby hospital. One of those patients later died from their injuries. Chief Marlowe confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been asked to investigate the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.