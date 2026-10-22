Upset alert hit like an avalanche last weekend after five of the nation's top-10 teams went down, shifting the conference championship and College Football Playoff discussion across the sport at midseason.

Week 8 represents one of the lighter slates of the season, but that's exactly when college football usually delivers. Several top-20 teams with CFP aspirations are playing away from home and trying to balance pressure and execution in hostile environments.

With the first CFP rankings set to release the first Tuesday in November, the nation's perceived best only have two more weekends to hammer down their resumes before the initial pecking order is set.

Here's a glance at Saturday's matchups that could go awry for the teams most are expecting to win.

No. 2 BYU

Opponent: at UCF (+6.5)

This is UCF's third consecutive game in the Big 12 against a ranked foe, and Scott Frost thought he was finished with these brutal schedules after leaving the Big Ten.

While the Knights have caught the short end of the stick in terms of draws, challenges present opportunities, and this is the first crack at a quality opponent at home. UCF's 3-0 at the Bounce House this season, and the slate lightens up after Saturday.

Keyone Jenkins is gearing up for his fifth straight start under center in relief of the injured Alonza Barnett III, but hasn't faced a defense at the level of BYU's. The Cougars must avoid a let down coming off the high of beating Notre Dame last weekend.

No. 7 Indiana

Opponent: at Michigan (+7.5)

At what point will Michigan's offense put together a full game? Is that even possible for the Wolverines? Saturday's chore comes in the form of Indiana, an elite team with a defense aiming to deny Michigan any semblance of confidence on that side of the field. Tommy Carr is the better option at quarterback, and there's limited film on him for Bryant Haines and the Hoosiers' defensive staff.

This was included in this week's upset alert because the betting line screams competitive game. And twice this season, Indiana has failed to push away from league competition on the road despite winning (Northwestern and Nebraska). It's a must-win for Indiana if the Hoosiers intend on getting a top-four seed in the CFP.

No. 10 Utah

Opponent: vs. No. 14 Houston (+6.5)

There's a scenario brewing that could place three Big 12 teams in the CFP this season, but only if Houston upsets Utah this weekend and hands the Utes their first loss. Since the Cougars lost at Texas Tech early and do not play BYU this fall, we could be looking at a matchup of unbeatens in the Big 12 Championship Game between BYU and Texas Tech, with Houston home at 11-1 overall. Meanwhile, Utah has a chance to stake its claim in the CFP discussion over the next three weeks, beginning with a win over Houston before a seismic showdown with BYU on Nov. 7. Everything will soon be sorted out in what's shaping up to be the Power Four's second-strongest conference this season behind the SEC.

No. 11 Tennessee

Opponent: at South Carolina (-2.5)

Wait, what? Are the Gamecocks favored to beat the Vols this weekend? Heavy money came in early on South Carolina when this line opened with Tennessee installed as a narrow favorite. Make no mistake: we'll still call this one an upset if South Carolina wins, given Tennessee's ranking and the fact that the Gamecocks are 1-3 in conference play this fall. Shane Beamer has beaten a ranked Tennessee team before at Williams-Brice Stadium and will be looking to do it again.

No. 18 LSU

Opponent: at Auburn (+7.5)

Eight of Auburn's last nine wins in this rivalry series have come at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the site of Saturday's showdown. That's going to be one of the loudest crowds in the country coming back home to celebrate last week's win over top-ranked Georgia. Can Sam Leavitt and the LSU offense handle the noise and atmosphere?

They've already struggled to do so twice this season away from Baton Rouge, after road losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky. A third could bounce the Tigers out of the CFP conversation before November hits.