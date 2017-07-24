Indiana coach, ex-Ole Miss assistant Tom Allen 'shocked' by Hugh Freeze misconduct

CHICAGO -- Indiana coach Tom Allen's voice cracked talking about Hugh Freeze.

Ole Miss' former linebackers coach said Monday he was "shocked" when he heard the circumstances behind Freeze's resignation last week.

"No words. Shocked. He's a friend," Allen said Monday at the Big Ten Media Days as his eyes began to tear up and he lowered his head. "I know his family well. Thoughts and prayers for them. My heart breaks. I'll pray for him."

Allen spent six seasons with Freeze at three different stops, most recently in 2014 as the Rebels' linebackers and special teams coach. He is beginning his first season as the Hoosiers' head coach.

He said he had not been interviewed by the NCAA in the ongoing Ole Miss case that includes 21 allegations, mostly during Freeze's time at the school. Asked if he had spoken to Freeze since Thursday, Allen said, "That's between him and I."

Allen was Freeze's defensive coordinator at Lambuth University in 2008-09. He also spent a year with Freeze at Arkansas State in 2011 as assistant head coach before moving with him to Ole Miss in 2012.

He was elevated to head coach late last year after Kevin Wilson was fired amid allegations of player mistreatment. In January, Allen hired Grant Heard away from Ole Miss as his wide receivers coach.

Freeze resigned under pressure Thursday after Ole Miss discovered a call to an escort service stating there was an additional "pattern of misconduct" that ESPN dates back to 2012.

"I was blown away," Allen said.