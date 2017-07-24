Indiana coach, ex-Ole Miss assistant Tom Allen 'shocked' by Hugh Freeze misconduct
Tom Allen welled up when speaking about Hugh Freeze and his resignation at Ole Miss
CHICAGO -- Indiana coach Tom Allen's voice cracked talking about Hugh Freeze.
Ole Miss' former linebackers coach said Monday he was "shocked" when he heard the circumstances behind Freeze's resignation last week.
"No words. Shocked. He's a friend," Allen said Monday at the Big Ten Media Days as his eyes began to tear up and he lowered his head. "I know his family well. Thoughts and prayers for them. My heart breaks. I'll pray for him."
Allen spent six seasons with Freeze at three different stops, most recently in 2014 as the Rebels' linebackers and special teams coach. He is beginning his first season as the Hoosiers' head coach.
He said he had not been interviewed by the NCAA in the ongoing Ole Miss case that includes 21 allegations, mostly during Freeze's time at the school. Asked if he had spoken to Freeze since Thursday, Allen said, "That's between him and I."
Allen was Freeze's defensive coordinator at Lambuth University in 2008-09. He also spent a year with Freeze at Arkansas State in 2011 as assistant head coach before moving with him to Ole Miss in 2012.
He was elevated to head coach late last year after Kevin Wilson was fired amid allegations of player mistreatment. In January, Allen hired Grant Heard away from Ole Miss as his wide receivers coach.
Freeze resigned under pressure Thursday after Ole Miss discovered a call to an escort service stating there was an additional "pattern of misconduct" that ESPN dates back to 2012.
"I was blown away," Allen said.
-
Alabama, FSU lead newest playoff odds
New odds to make the College Football Playoff have been released by Bovada.LV
-
Penn State kicker has left the program
The former Penn State kicker served as the Nittany Lions' kickoff specialist
-
Delany shrugs off $20M bonus questions
Delany will reportedly receive $20 million in 'future bonus payments' from the Big Ten
-
Oatis is an 8th grade prodigy
Oatis is a very large child prodigy
-
Freeze out, Big Ten West
Chip and Barton break down the scandal leading to Hugh Freeze's resignation
-
How to watch the Big Ten Media Days
Here's how to watch the 2017 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago
Add a Comment