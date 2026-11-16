The Indiana Hoosiers improved to 9-1 on Saturday with an impressive 27-13 win over No. 18 USC, and did so in the first start for senior quarterback Grant Wilson.

Wilson took over at halftime of the Minnesota game three weeks ago after Josh Hoover got banged up and led a comeback victory in overtime to keep the Hoosiers as a one-loss team heading into their bye week. While Curt Cignetti was coy about his plans at quarterback going into the USC game, he admitted afterward that he made the decision to go with Wilson the Sunday after the Hoosiers faced Minnesota.

On Monday, Cignetti was asked about the conversation he had with Hoover, who transferred in from TCU this offseason as Cignetti's latest star transfer quarterback, and, in classic Cignetti fashion, he explained there was no room for emotion.

"I think Josh has handled it like a veteran and he knows he's gotta be ready because he's a valuable guy," Cignetti said. "But look, it's a production-oriented business, and these guys get paid. So, feelings -- it ain't about feelings. It's about the team being the best they can be."

College football Week 11 overreactions: Indiana needs Grant Wilson at QB to repeat as national champion John Talty

The "these guys get paid" element is a relatively new wrinkle in college football. In many cases, what a program and its boosters are paying a player can give them a longer leash to keep playing, perhaps to the detriment of the group. It can be a tough sell to have a multi-million quarterback sitting on the bench, but Cignetti points out it can make it a little easier to leave emotion at the door and make the right choice for the team.

After Hoover had nine weeks to prove he was the guy in Bloomington, Cignetti decided to make the change and go with Wilson, who is beloved in the locker room and now gets his chance to lead the team.

"That's Grant Wilson, the ultimate team guy," Cignetti said. "I think Charlie Becker was asked a question by the TV people on Friday...if there was one guy to stand up in front of the team and have everybody's respect and attention, who would it be? And Charlie said Grant Wilson."

Wilson will lead the Hoosiers as they make the trip out to Seattle this week to face Washington before finishing the season at home against Purdue. If Wilson leads Indiana to two wins as favorites in those final two games, he'll get a start in Indianapolis for the final Big Ten title game before leading the Hoosiers' attempt at a national title defense in the College Football Playoff.