Indiana got some good news concerning two of its most experienced defenders less than 24 hours before the Hoosiers season opener. An Indiana judge has granted a temporary restraining order that restores eligibility for edge rushers Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt.

Daley and Wyatt initially announced their return in August, taking advantage of a Colorado ruling that granted qualifying members of the class of 2022 an additional year of eligibility. However, when the NCAA was granted a stay request in that lawsuit, players like Daley and Wyatt lost their eligibility because they did not have their own injunction or TRO.

Now that Daley and Wyatt have a TRO, they are once again eligible and can take the field for the Hoosiers when they open their season against North Texas on Saturday afternoon. Both players are already listed on Indiana's official roster.

With Daley and Wyatt officially back in the fold -- for a second time -- Curt Cignetti's defense is ready to challenge for championships yet again.

Daley, Wyatt capable of wreaking havoc

Daley, a Kent State transfer prior to the 2025 season, was a critical piece of the Hoosiers' defense last fall. He piled up 38 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks before suffering a freak season-ending injury while celebrating the team's Big Ten Championship victory over Ohio State.

Wyatt transferred to Bloomington after spending three years at Maryland, and he also had a highly productive 2025 campaign cut short by injury. Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, Wyatt totaled eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Now healthy, Daley and Wyatt join a defensive line room that had already been reloaded via the transfer portal.

Before anyone knew that Daley and Wyatt would get an extra year of eligibility, the Hoosiers dipped into the portal and signed Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi from Kansas State. Those two combined for 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Hoosiers are now both talented and deep along the defensive line, and they need to be if they're going to make another postseason run.

Indiana faces tough Big Ten draw

The Big Ten schedule-makers did not do the Hoosiers any favors, particularly when it comes to opposing quarterbacks. In the back half of its schedule, Indiana will see a lot of very good to great quarterback play on the other side.

Starting with a home game against Ohio State on Oct. 17, the Indiana defense faces five quarterbacks in the top half of our Big Ten quarterback rankings.

Getting through that gauntlet relatively unscathed would be a tall task for the Indiana defense, even if it hadn't lost star cornerback D'Angelo Ponds to the NFL Draft last spring. With Ponds gone, there is a void in the secondary for now, so the pass rush needs to step up while that position group comes together.

That's where the return of Daley and Wyatt will be key. The Hoosiers will be able to rotate fresh bodies on the defensive line more frequently, which should allow them to get after those highly touted quarterbacks a bit more effectively.