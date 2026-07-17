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Indiana lands 5-star football recruit: Monshun Sales -- nation's No. 1 WR -- commits to Curt Cignetti

The Hoosiers' first-ever, five-star commitment comes on the heels of IU's national championship run

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Indiana football landed the highest-rated recruit in program history on Friday when five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales committed to the Hoosiers, beating out finalists Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Texas for a prospect who probably had no business considering Indiana a few years ago.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout from Indianapolis' Lawrence North is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 class and No. 1 receiver in the country, according to 247sports. 

The commitment lands about six months after Indiana capped an unbeaten season by winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, the latest reminder that Curt Cignetti tends to make good on his promises in Bloomington. Sales visited campus in late April, then made the rounds to his other finalists in June before deciding the Hoosiers were still the team to beat.

As a junior, Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, an average of more than 21 yards per catch. He also played safety and recorded 56 tackles on defense.

Sales didn't hide his admiration for the coaching staff during his recruitment, either. 

"I love Cignetti," Sales told 247Sports in April. "He is a guy who is ready to win and is ready to work. He is not going to come in and bulls--t you. He is there for one job. He is there to win, and he's not going to let nothing stop him from doing that."

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins is similarly bullish on Sales' upside, describing him as "one of the biggest freak shows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers."

Sales becomes the headliner of Indiana's 2027 recruiting class, which now stands at 17 commitments, including fellow Top247 wide receiver Branden Sharpe from Brownsburg (Indiana). The Hooisers' haul ranks No. 30 nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.

Where Sales ranks among Indiana's all-time recruits

Sales is Indiana's first five-star commitment and, by rating, its highest-ranked recruit ever, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Below is the program's top 10, which currently includes four commits from the 2027 class alone.

PlayerClassPositionRating

1. Monshun Sales

2027

WR

0.9958

2. Dasan McCullough

2022

LB

0.9701

3. Stephen Williams

2000

DL

0.9627

4. Sampson James

2019

RB

0.9255

5. Gabe Hill

2026

DL

0.9208

6. Jalaythan Mayfield

2027

LB

0.9173

7. Donaven McCulley

2021

WR

0.9167

8. Tyler Cherry

2024

QB

0.9158

9. Mason McDermott

2027

OT

0.9157

10. Myles Smith

2027

EDGE

0.9139

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