Indiana lands 5-star football recruit: Monshun Sales -- nation's No. 1 WR -- commits to Curt Cignetti

Indiana football landed the highest-rated recruit in program history on Friday when five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales committed to the Hoosiers, beating out finalists Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Texas for a prospect who probably had no business considering Indiana a few years ago.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout from Indianapolis' Lawrence North is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 class and No. 1 receiver in the country, according to 247sports.

The commitment lands about six months after Indiana capped an unbeaten season by winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, the latest reminder that Curt Cignetti tends to make good on his promises in Bloomington. Sales visited campus in late April, then made the rounds to his other finalists in June before deciding the Hoosiers were still the team to beat.

As a junior, Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, an average of more than 21 yards per catch. He also played safety and recorded 56 tackles on defense.

Sales didn't hide his admiration for the coaching staff during his recruitment, either.

"I love Cignetti," Sales told 247Sports in April. "He is a guy who is ready to win and is ready to work. He is not going to come in and bulls--t you. He is there for one job. He is there to win, and he's not going to let nothing stop him from doing that."

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins is similarly bullish on Sales' upside, describing him as "one of the biggest freak shows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers."

Sales becomes the headliner of Indiana's 2027 recruiting class, which now stands at 17 commitments, including fellow Top247 wide receiver Branden Sharpe from Brownsburg (Indiana). The Hooisers' haul ranks No. 30 nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.

Where Sales ranks among Indiana's all-time recruits

Sales is Indiana's first five-star commitment and, by rating, its highest-ranked recruit ever, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Below is the program's top 10, which currently includes four commits from the 2027 class alone.

Player Class Position Rating 1. Monshun Sales 2027 WR 0.9958 2. Dasan McCullough 2022 LB 0.9701 3. Stephen Williams 2000 DL 0.9627 4. Sampson James 2019 RB 0.9255 5. Gabe Hill 2026 DL 0.9208 6. Jalaythan Mayfield 2027 LB 0.9173 7. Donaven McCulley 2021 WR 0.9167 8. Tyler Cherry 2024 QB 0.9158 9. Mason McDermott 2027 OT 0.9157 10. Myles Smith 2027 EDGE 0.9139