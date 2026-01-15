The intriguing thing about Indiana's roster is that in the macro, this is the greatest program turnaround in the modern history of the sport for the basketball school to become great immediately at football.

But in the micro, Indiana football is an old school story of talent identification and recruitment. It's the scouting prowess of Curt Cignetti (who his brother, Frank, swears could be a GM) combined with the functionality of the transfer portal and the ability for some of the players on the team to get extra years of eligibility. Yes, Indiana is relatively old with their major contributors with four years of experience or more, but by star rating this is a three-star laden roster that has beaten multiple five-star laden ones.

Indiana's 247Sports Team Talent Composite Ranking is No. 72, which feels impossible as there are not even 72 power-conference programs. It does not meet the fabled Blue-Chip Ratio criteria, either.

Below is Indiana's depth chart of major contributors this season by position with their class, transfer school (if applicable) and star rating. Of note: The "+' denotes that he's had eligibility beyond his redshirt senior year whether it's Covid years, JUCO years, or as a graduate transfer. If the player is a transfer, the star rating is his transfer rating, not his HS rating.

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza — R-Jr. | Transfer from Cal | ★★★★

The Heisman Trophy winner was famously a three-star prospect who did not start his freshman season at Cal, nor was he a Day 1 starter as a redshirt freshman. While Mendoza is on his second school, in an era when quarterbacks are often on their fifth, sixth, or seventh years, he is an old-fashioned fourth-year veteran. Do pay notice to Mendoza receiving a four-star transfer ranking leaving Cal, though, where he ranked as the No. 4 QB. The Heisman Trophy winner may have come out of nowhere years ago, but he was certainly on the map last offseason.

Running Back

Roman Hemby — R-Sr. | Transfer from Maryland | ★★★

A lead back since his sophomore year in 2022, Hemby has logged 692 career carries, most of them at Maryland. He has been remarkably durable since undergoing back surgery in 2021. He transferred in last offseason.

Kaelon Black — R-Sr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★

Along with Hemby, Black accounted for the lion's share of Indiana's rushing workload. The two fifth-year backs combined for 77% of the Hoosiers' running back carries.

Wide Receiver

E.J. Williams Jr. — R-Sr.+ | Transfer from Clemson | ★★★★

Charlie Becker — So. | High School Signee | ★★★

The unsung hero of Indiana's passing game. Becker committed to the Hoosiers in 2023 before Curt Cignetti even arrived on campus and developed into a reliable, homegrown contributor.

Elijah Sarratt — Sr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★★★

Omar Cooper Jr. — R-Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★★

Offensive Line

Carter Smith — LT | R-Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Drew Evans — LG | R-Jr. | Transfer from Wisconsin | ★★ (HS rating)

Pat Coogan — C | R-Sr. | Transfer from Notre Dame | ★★★★

The leader of Indiana's offensive line and a key portal addition anchoring the unit.

Bray Lynch — RG | R-Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Adedamola Ajani — RT | R-Fr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Tight End

Riley Nowakowski — R-Sr.+ | Transfer from Wisconsin | ★★★

Indiana's movable chess piece. Nowakowski aligns anywhere from traditional tight end to pseudo-fullback, allowing the Hoosiers to disguise formations while staying in their base run game.

Indiana Defense

Defensive Line

Dominique Ratcliff — DT | R-Sr.+ | Transfer from Texas State | ★★★

Tyrique Tucker — DT | R-Jr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★★

Hosea Wheeler — DT | R-Sr. | Transfer from Western Kentucky | ★★★

Mikail Kamara — DE | R-Sr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★★

Tyrone Burrus Jr. — DL | Fr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Indiana's defensive front is defined by experience, with fourth- and fifth-year players throughout. Several James Madison standouts followed the coaching staff from Harrisonburg to Bloomington.

Linebacker

Aiden Fisher — Sr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★★

Rolijah Hardy — So. | High School Signee | ★

Isaiah Jones — R-Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★

One of the longest-tenured Hoosiers on the roster, Jones has lived through Indiana's 4–8 season in 2022, 3–9 in 2023, and the full Cignetti turnaround.

Cornerback

D'Angelo Ponds — Jr. | Transfer from James Madison | ★★★

An undersized (5-9) corner who became an All-American. Cignetti saw the fit immediately.

Jamari Sharpe — R-Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Safety

Amare Ferrell — Jr. | High School Signee | ★★★

Louis Moore — R-Sr.+ | Transfer from Ole Miss | ★★★

Moore's path includes three years at Navarro College (one lost to COVID), two seasons at pre-Cignetti Indiana, one year at Ole Miss, and a return to Bloomington. He will turn 25 in two weeks.